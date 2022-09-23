Deliveroo Sponsors Takeaway Titans on RTÉ 2

The home delivery service Deliveroo is the sponsor of RTÉ 2’s Takeaway Titans.

RTÉ Media Sales brokered the sponsorship deal with IPG’s Initiative and the stings were created by the broadcaster’s AdLab.

Takeaway Titans aims to seek out Ireland’s finest line-up of takeaway talent and put them to the test to see who comes out on top.

Hosted by James Kavanagh and Carl Mullan, chefs from Ireland’s best chippers, Asian, Indian, pizza and burger and chicken joints, come to the kitchen to cook for the show’s judges. Irish chef and restaurateur Dylan McGrath and takeaway expert and winner of Britain’s Best Home Cook Suzie Lee Arbuthnot will judge the teams.