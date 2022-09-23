Radiocentre Ireland Showcases Power of Radio in National Campaign

Radiocentre Ireland has launched a new nationwide advertising campaign that will run across outdoor, social, digital, print and radio.

The campaign poke fun at the tech giants by highlighting the many advantages radio offers. One treatment, called ‘Cookies,’ has the narrator introducing an exciting new piece of tech when he is interrupted by an automated voice saying, “accept cookies”. Another ad, ‘Influencer’, hears the narrator describe radio as the “original influencer, with over 3.6m real followers.

Digital and outdoor activity leads with “Unskippable. Unblockable. Unbeatable”, adding that “Brands cut through with radio advertising”.

According to Radiocentre Ireland, radio’s popularity is stronger than ever, with over 91% of the population tuning into radio each week with the average adult listening to radio for over four hours daily. Radio’s popularity is also reflected in its revenue figures with the sector enjoying revenues of €145m in 2021, representing over 16% of the total advertising market.

Radiocentre Ireland CEO Ciarán Cunningham said: “Because radio has been around a lot longer than the newer ad tech, people sometimes need to be reminded of what an incredible medium radio is. If radio was invented as a new piece of technology today, we would all be in awe of its reach, engagement, and ad effectiveness,” says Ciaran Cunningham, CEO of Radiocentre Ireland.