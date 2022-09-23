TAM Ireland Rolls Out New Online Training Initiative

TAM Ireland has launched a new training initiative called the Irish TV Masters, a free online course that aims to deliver a comprehensive understanding of the TV advertising landscape.

Run in conjunction with Thinkbox UK and with support from IAPI, the nine-part on-demand course will kick off next week and run for 12 weeks.

According to TAM Ireland, the training has been designed in collaboration with Thinkbox UK and is modelled closely on its Masters programme. TAM Ireland has also worked alongside Irish broadcasters, agencies and advertisers to draw from a rich databank of Irish academic research, industry studies, thought leadership, brand case studies, and practical media and marketing expertise. A full list of all the content that will be covered can be found HERE

Enrolment is already open. To enrol click HERE