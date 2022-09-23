Junk Kouture Cements Global Partnership With Deloitte

Junk Kouture, the Irish-based but global sustainable fashion platform, has cemented a global partnership with Deloitte to “encourage and empower talented and passionate youth worldwide to join the fight against climate change.”

Junk Kouture is a unique program that offers young creatives of all backgrounds and experiences access to a year-round free academic program focused on fashion, sustainability, and addressing climate change. Students are challenged to design and create haute couture from waste and recycled materials that can be modeled and showcased on world stages.

“In our quest to reach one billion young people over the next 10 years and to empower the circular engineers of tomorrow, it is crucial for us to work with organizations that share our vision and values,” says Troy Armour, CEO and founder, Junk Kouture.

“Deloitte is committed to taking bold action on climate change, and they have the global reach and experience that can help us support the future leaders and innovators of our world. We are delighted to have the team at Deloitte join us on this crucial journey.”

As part of the collaboration, Deloitte will support curriculum development for Junk Kouture schools, including running a sustainability-focused Masterclass to provide Junk Kouture’s 100,000 students with exposure to and insights from industry experts and leaders.

“Mitigating the impacts of the climate crisis is a monumental task that requires all of us to take action,” says Jennifer Steinmann, Deloitte global sustainability & climate practice leader.

“Working with Junk Kouture to further their mission will help unleash the creative brilliance of future generations, continue to empower them as they embrace sustainable living, and provide them with opportunities to express their unique capabilities as they advance climate action,” she says.

“Climate change affects almost every aspect of a consumer-focused organization’s day-to-day operations as well as its strategic vision. Deloitte works with clients to help them direct their strategy and investments toward sustainable and socially responsible growth, including helping them pursue a circular business model that embraces technological, organizational, and social innovation within and across value chains,” says Leon Pieters, Deloitte global consumer industry leader. “Deloitte looks forward to bringing the diversification, innovation and excitement of Junk Kouture to our consumer clients and the next generation of the industry.”