Brooks Appointed as Managing Director of Hubble

Rebekah Brooks, co-founder and managing partner of Hubble has been promoted to managing director to ignite Hubble’s next phase of growth.

Hubble, which is part of the UK-headquartered media and marketing services group What’s Possible Group, is “a unique advertising solution modelled on its target client: a marketing team that operates across multiple countries from a central hub office.”

Born and raised in Wicklow, Brooks is a graduate of the TU Dublin where she studied for the Diploma in Advertising. She also spent time working for PML Group and the publishing group Harmonia.

Her promotion comes after a period of strong organic and new business growth at Hubble and she will now be recruiting a managing partner to join the team, as she concentrates on finding more hub-based brands around the world.

Brooks said: “We founded Hubble to meet the needs of hub-based marketers who live in one market but wish to advertise across many. I’ve always loved helping brands scale, and being able to do that is a privilege. I am immensely excited about what the future holds.”

Martin Woolley, CEO of the UK-heaquartered What’s Possible Groupm added: “Hubble has rewritten the rule book on how agile, fast-growth brands can advertise internationally. Rebekah’s vision, energy, and team-building brilliance have made that possible. I can’t wait to see what she will do as MD”