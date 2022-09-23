Sinead Boyle Takes Over as MD of Bloom

Bloom has appointed Sinéad Boyle as its new managing director.

Boyle joined the Dublin-based agency in 2014 as an account director and was later appointed as head of client services in 2017. Prior to joining Bloom, she had worked with agencies ICAN and eightytwenty.

“This is a really exciting opportunity. I’ve been with Bloom over 8 years and I look forward to working with the founders to drive our agency ambitions forward, helping our talented team continue to create great work for our clients,” says Boyle.

In her new role, Boyle will be responsible for the operational running of the agency and its strategic direction.

According to David Quinn co-founder of Bloom: “We are thrilled with the appointment of Sinéad and look forward to the new heights she is going to take the company to.”

Bloom is a full-service agency and clients Brady Family Ham, Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, Citroën and Catch Chocolate.