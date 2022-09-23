Miriam Hughes Takes Over as Chair of ASAI

Miriam Hughes has been appointed as chair of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI).

Hughes has over 30 years’ experience working in the advertising and marketing industry, having worked with DDFH&B for nearly 20 years, including eight years as the group’s CEO. Prior to that she worked for Nestlé and Bank of Ireland.

Currently she is Chairperson and Non-Executive Director of Bus Eireann and Pluto as well as a Non-Executive Director of eir and Córas Iompair Éireann.

“The ASAI works with advertisers across all mediums in promoting the highest standards of marketing communications. It will be a great privilege to chair this hugely impressive board and to help continue building momentum around the positive work done to date. This is a very exciting phase for the ASAI and I’m really looking forward to working with the organisation to continue strengthening our role and relevance in an ever-evolving media landscape,” she says.

“On behalf of the ASAI, I’m delighted to welcome Miriam as the new Chair of the Board. Her wealth of experience across business and both public and private sectors Boards will be of immense benefit to the ASAI as we continue to successfully navigate the complexities of the advertising eco-system and extending our reach with diverse stakeholders,” says Orla Twomey, chief executive of the ASAI.