Media Awards 2022 Showcase Set for October 20th

The Media Awards Winners Showcase will take place on Thursday October 20th in The Complex, Smithfield.

The event will feature case studies, presented by a number of Gold Winners, selected from the 2022 Media Awards by the jury Chair, Peter McPartlin.

The showcase will also feature a fireside chat panel discussion, chaired by Dave Winterlich, chief strategy officer at Dentsu, on “Diversity, Equality & Inclusion and best practice for brands, agencies and media owners.”

Further details about additional speakers and participants will be announced next Monday and the event itself will be open for booking on Tuesday, September 27th.