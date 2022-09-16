Wide Eye Media Rebrands as Pearl & Dean Ireland

The cinema advertising business Wide Eye Media is rebranding under the name Pearl & Dean Ireland.

The Pearl & Dean brand can trace its origins back to the 1950s and it is the largest cinema advertising brand in the UK. Both Wide Eye Media and Pearl & Dean in the UK are owned by Irish parent company, Deanforbes but the respective management teams will remain unchanged with Eoin Wrixon continuing as CEO of the newly named Pearl & Dean Ireland while Kathryn Jacob will remain on as CEO of Pearl & Dean in the UK.

Wide Eye Media and Pearl & Dean have been working closely together since 2015, collaborating on client strategy and market knowledge. The move will make the partnership official and establish brand consistency across the Republic of Ireland and UK. Both companies will continue to share finance, marketing and operational resources.

Pearl & Dean has further ambitions to grow its influence in Ireland and extend its suite of creative services and offerings in the region. A particular focus of growth is research and audience insight, with the team currently working on replicating the CAA Film Monitor survey for the Irish cinema-going market.

According to Eoin Wrixon, CEO of Pearl & Dean Ireland: “Pearl & Dean is synonymous with cinema advertising and we’re very proud to be rebranding so we can continue its legacy and cement its position in the Republic of Ireland. The change to Pearl & Dean Ireland opens up a lot of new opportunities for our partners in both exhibition and advertising. What remains unchanged is the team; they will continue to bring all their knowledge and talent into the marketplace, working with new and existing partners.”

Kathryn Jacob, CEO of Pearl & Dean adds: “We have big plans for the future and remain invested in the continued relevance of cinema, and in the power of film advertising to reach niche audiences on an unrivalled scale. Our brand has huge strength in the marketplace and we look forward to continuing growing our delivery and solutions in the Republic of Ireland”