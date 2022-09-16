Radiocentre & IAPI Roll Out New Digital Audio Training Initiative

Radiocentre Ireland is rolling out a new training course called The Audio Academy which is aimed at helping participants gain a better understanding of the trends taking place in the digital audio space and to help them become more adept in planning their media spend.

The new educational initiative, which is being run in association with IAPI will be run over three days, with three separate modules. The first of these will be held on October 13 in The Devlin Hotel in Ranelagh while the second will be held on January 19, 2023. The final module is scheduled for March 30th 2023.

Apart from gaining a deep understanding about the digital audio market and the trends, participants will also hear from presenters and producers about the skills required to put a radio show together and what is required to capture the attention of listeners.

Attendance numbers will be restricted and registration is required.

