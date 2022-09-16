Inflation Concerns Remain Strong in Latest B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer

While there was a slight improvement in consumer confidence, concerns about inflation remain strong according to the latest wave of the B&A Consumer Confidence Barometer which was conducted from the 6th-16th August 2022.

With inflation having stabilised over the past month, at the high level of 9.1%, consumer confidence improves from -71 in July to -62 in August.

However, consumer confidence remains low, with 3 in 4 believing the country will be worse off in the following year, and just 1 in 10 saying it will be better off.

Women, those aged 35 to 54, those from lower social classes, and those living outside of Dublin have a more pessimistic view.

As a result of the high inflation, almost half of those polled expect their disposable income to be lower next year.

Spend intention has improved in August but also remains at a very low level. Spend intention continues to be lower outside the Dublin.

Outlook for personal assets is however now net positive, with rising house prices.

Survey results are based on a sample of 1,019 adults aged 16+, quota controlled in terms of age, gender, socio-economic class and region to reflect the profile of the adult population of the Republic of Ireland. All interviewing on this wave was conducted via B&A’s Acumen online barometer.

For more details and the full report or more information, please contact Jimmy Larsen and Pooja Sankhe: jimmy@banda.ie and pooja@banda.ie