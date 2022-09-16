Ian McCabe Joins Pluto as Head of Shopper Marketing

Pluto, has appointed Ian McCabe as head of shopper marketing.

In his new role, McCabe will lead the agency’s shopper marketing team, working for a roster of FMCG clients including C&C, Pladis, Irish Distillers, Heineken Ireland, Tipperary Water and Pernod Ricard.

McCabe has worked with Publicis Dublin for the last 15 years.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Ian to Pluto. It is an exciting time for us, with many new strategic projects and new business wins. Ian’s experience will add another great dimension to our expanding team,” says Cathy O’Donohue, MD of Pluto.