The Public House Oversees Bionic Transformation of Dublin Gazette

To mark World Literacy Day this week, The Public House worked with Dublin Gazette to help it become one of the first newspapers in the world to print every word of its paper using Bionic Reading enabled text.

Bionic Reading is a new technique that has been created to lead a reader’s eye through words both quicker and with added ease and it is used to support people with literacy difficulties. Every headline, every paragraph, every image descriptor has been printed using an informed set of bolded and unbolded characters.

Dublin Gazette is Dublin’s largest free to read newspaper. Started in 2004, their primary mission was to launch quality weekly newspaper titles in the Greater Dublin Area.

The Public House helped the Dublin Gazette in both printing the entire paper in this novel way, along with the placement advert on the back page explaining why.

According to Michael McGovern, managing director, Dublin Gazette Newspaper: “As Dublin’s largest free newspaper, this idea instantly resonated. The facts presented here on literacy issues in Ireland make it clear that an overwhelming number of people in this country still experience reading and writing issues. By publishing our entire newspaper on September 8th in Bionic Writing format, we have become the very first Irish newspaper to address these issues causing so many people in Ireland a daily struggle.”

Danny Cullen, art director, The Public House adds: “Bionic reading is fascinating. We discovered this program online a few months ago and were instantly impressed at how it let us rapidly absorb information and better understand text. We knew it could become a powerful tool for good when harnessed by a brand that cares. Dublin Gazette being all about freedom of press and expression felt like a great fit.”