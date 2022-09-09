Home News TV Advertising Enjoys Strong Rebound in H1 2022 According to TAM Ireland

TV Advertising Enjoys Strong Rebound in H1 2022 According to TAM Ireland

TV advertising revenues in Ireland in the first half of 2022 rose by almost 7% year-on-year to €127m, according to newly published figures from TAM Ireland.

The €127m reported in the first half of 2022 covers TV spot advertising, broadcaster video-on-demand and partnerships/sponsorships.

TV’s strong performance this year compares with the €115.39m recorded in the first half of 2019 prior to the pandemic and represents a 10% increase, according to TAM Ireland. The comparable figure for 2020 was €91.35m while for 2021 it was €118.97m.

According to TAM Ireland, “the average weekly reach of commercial TV from Jan – June 2022 was 78.2% for Adults, 74.4% for 25-44 years and a whopping 80% of all Housekeepers with kids viewing each week.”

In addition, TAM Ireland noted that the average Irish adult spent 2 hours and 39 mins viewing TV every day in the first half of 2022 with broadcasters in particular reporting a very strong year for their streaming services.

