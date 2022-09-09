TV Advertising Enjoys Strong Rebound in H1 2022 According to TAM Ireland

TV advertising revenues in Ireland in the first half of 2022 rose by almost 7% year-on-year to €127m, according to newly published figures from TAM Ireland.

The €127m reported in the first half of 2022 covers TV spot advertising, broadcaster video-on-demand and partnerships/sponsorships.

TV’s strong performance this year compares with the €115.39m recorded in the first half of 2019 prior to the pandemic and represents a 10% increase, according to TAM Ireland. The comparable figure for 2020 was €91.35m while for 2021 it was €118.97m.

According to TAM Ireland, “the average weekly reach of commercial TV from Jan – June 2022 was 78.2% for Adults, 74.4% for 25-44 years and a whopping 80% of all Housekeepers with kids viewing each week.”

In addition, TAM Ireland noted that the average Irish adult spent 2 hours and 39 mins viewing TV every day in the first half of 2022 with broadcasters in particular reporting a very strong year for their streaming services.