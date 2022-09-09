Irish Judges Appointed to Panel for Global Best of the Best Effies

Four Irish judges will take part on the judging panel for this years’ Global Best of the Best Effies.

This year the panel will include Damian Devaney, senior VP, TBV Global; Margaret Gilsenan, chief strategy officer, Boys + Girls; Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin and Paul Dervan, CMO, The National Lottery.

The BOTB Effies unify the global marketing community around the power of ideas and the learnings that grow businesses. These industry leaders will be judging the Gold and Grand winners from around the world to compete for the Global Grand Effie in their respective categories. All Global Grand Effie winners will then contend for the Iridium Effie, which will be awarded to the single most effective marketing effort worldwide.

“It’s a great honour to be asked to judge work that is deemed among the best in the world. And Effies are particularly special, because they celebrate the creativity and effort that clients and their agencies have to put in, to achieve that ultimate commercial goal- effectiveness,” says Margaret Gilsenan.

Earlier this year, some of Ireland’s top marketeers were invited to join the round one judging for the Effies Global Best of the Best. The round 1 jury included, Rita Kirwan, marketing director, ALDI Ireland, Jennifer English, global brand director, Baileys, Diageo; Claire Butterly, chief operating officer, OMG Ireland; Lisa Browne, head of marketing & customer insights, Electric Ireland and Carlos Cantu, chief marketing officer, Freepik.

“To see our industry leaders on this panel is a matter of great pride but also testament to the level of expertise and knowledge Ireland’s creative industry holds globally and we couldn’t be prouder.” Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.