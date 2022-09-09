Droga5 Dublin Picks Up Vhi Creative Account

The Droga5 Dublin senior leadership team

Droga5 Dublin has won the creative account for Ireland’s leading health insurer, Vhi following a competitive pitch.

According to Jimi McGrath (above), managing director of Droga5 Dublin: “As soon as we met the Vhi team, we knew we really wanted the opportunity to work with them. The team have built such a respected brand and their ambition to take it to the next level is perfectly matched with our ambition to get them there. The creative firepower we have in Droga5, together with all the extra capabilities we have as part of Accenture Song put us in the perfect position to deliver for Vhi. We are really looking forward to this collaboration.”

Adam Bacon (below), head of marketing Vhi adds: “Given the brand’s trajectory we really felt that Droga5 demonstrated alignment with the brand objectives combined with a shared vision for the future. We’re very excited about the partnership and looking forward to getting started with the team”

It is understood that Droga5 Dublin will start working with vhi in the coming months.