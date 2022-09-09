TABS Renews Financial Support for smash Until 2024

The Advertising Benevolent Society (TABS) has renewed its financial support for the advertising industry’s wellbeing programme which is called “smash.”

TABS announced the renewal of its financial support at its inaugural charity lunch which was held today, Friday September 9th in the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin.

An industry wide “employee assistance programme” smash has been run by IAPI and financed by TABS, since its launch in 2019. The programme will continue to be supported by TABS through to 2024.

smash offers support and counselling by experienced experts to all staff within the IAPI membership and is available 24/7 through phone and video consultation. The smash programme looks after employee’s mental well-being but can also offer financial and legal advice, and parenting support services.

Hosted by TV presenter, Anna Daly, TABS inaugural charity provided the opportunity for the charitable society to honour the work of the last few years and announce its plans for the future.

TABS also welcomed a number of new members to its committee which now Allen Kiernan, Barry Kennedy, Catherine FitzGibbon, Dave Monaghan, Gerry Coleman, Ian Doherty, Keith O’Connor, Padraig Moran, Pat Hurley, Ruth McCormack and Tim Griffiths.

According to Ian Doherty, TABS chairperson and managing partner, Bonfire: “Given the confidential nature of the support we provide, TABS has been somewhat under the radar in terms of awareness and in terms of exactly what we do. The benefits of an event like today’s lunch are two-fold, it helps us raise much needed funds and raises our profile within the industry. It also allows us to tell our story on how we provide help to those who really need it in times of crises.”

If you or someone else you know needs help from TABS Ireland call 085 7892220 for a quick and totally confidential response. You can also email tabsassistance@gmail.com