David Monaghan Joins KICK as New Managing Director

David Monaghan, the former commercial director at News Ireland, has joined the Sandymount-based KICK as its new managing director.

A well-known figure in the advertising and media industry, Monaghan has over 20 years’ experience in the marketing and advertising industry having led the commercial division of News Ireland for 12 years, where he joined from Associated Newspapers as head of commercial in 2010. Prior to this, he previously held a senior lead role with Cadbury Ireland.

Founded in 2008 by Neil McKenna, who now moves to group CEO, KICK offers clients a wide range of services and solutions including campaign strategy and development, content strategy, brand identity and naming, experiential and digital marketing.

“I’m delighted to welcome David in the role of Managing Director of KICK. His experience and energy, his strategic outlook and his business network will help drive our business forward as we have ambitious plans for growth in the years ahead,” says Neil McKenna.

“I am excited to join Neil and the team at KICK. KICK is already a superb business with excellent clients and I look forward to working on the continued development and growth of these clients as well as adding to that strong base. At KICK we are focused on developing client brands, growing their business and ultimately, in helping our clients outsmart their competitors,” adds David Monaghan.