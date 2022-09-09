MediaCom Partners with Sky Glass in €4m Campaign

Sky Ireland is spending an estimated €4m to promote its new offering Sky Glass in the Irish market, making it the largest campaign undertaken by the company to date.

MediaCom Ireland is handling the media for Sky Glass in a nationwide campaign that was launched in late August. The campaign is running across TV, radio, print, broadcast video on demand, digital, social media and OOH.

The campaign encompasses a number of innovative media activations including a multi-media ‘Attention Domination’ activation which was executed nationwide across three peak times on launch day, multi-faceted AV and audio plans, premium cinema activations, print wraps and an innovative Media Central partnership across radio, all supported by a wide-scale, multi-platform digital amplification.

According to MediaCom, the ‘Attention Domination’ activation spanned AV, audio, social and a variety of programmatic digital high impact executions and digital OOH. MediaCom and Sky also worked with various media partners to amplify the campaign and deliver new executions, including DMG Media, NewsIreland & Today FM.

According to Dominick Holmes, MediaCom Ireland head of performance: “The launch of Sky Glass in Ireland has been the result of a truly monumental effort from all client and agency partners, to bring this exciting, revolutionary TV product to market. We’re extremely proud of this campaign and excited to see it unfold over the coming weeks.”

“This is the largest media campaign the Irish market has ever seen, and the strategy and execution behind each and every media channel is truly best in class, and we are delighted to see it come to life. From mass media buys to hyper targeted digital, this campaign will deliver impact at scale and ensure awareness of Sky Glass and our entry into a new category,” adds Melissa Byrne, head of media at Sky Ireland.