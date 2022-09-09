Elave Turns to TV to Boost Popular Skincare Range

Elave, one of the country’s top skincare brands, has launched its first ever TV campaign.

The six-figure campaign was created by Mike O’Sullivan and Many Minds while the campaign development and media is being handled by Admatic.ie.

The campaign will run across RTÉ, Virgin Media Television, TG4, Sky and Channel 4.

Elave Skincare is made by Gardiner Family Apothecary in Dundalk. The company, which was founded in 1934, employs 80 people. Apart from the Elave skincare range of products, the company also manufactures the popular Ovelle brand.

Headed up by CEO Joanna Gardiner, a granddaughter of the founder, the company exports 55% of its output to markets in the UK, Europe, Hong Kong and the Middle East.

“Sensitive skin affects how you feel. Skin sensitivity is very common, but most of us only see it as a bit of a flare-up and vastly underestimate how much it knocks a person’s confidence,” says Joanna Gardiner.

“Elave is all about changing it up for sensitive reactive skin types, with easy-to-follow daily skincare regimes which combine allergen-free ingredients with skin nourishing actives to promote healthy, bright, clear skin,” she says.

“We are proud to be a Guaranteed Irish brand and we care deeply about what we do. Bringing Elave to Irish television supports our devoted following and our loyal Irish retailers, while giving us a step up in a super competitive category,” she adds.