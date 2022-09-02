Seven Irish Judges for Effie Europe Awards Announced

The Irish judges for the 2022 Effie Europe awards have been named.

A total of seven Irish judges will sit on the judging panel. These include Neal Davies, CEO, BBDO Dublin; Miriam Hendrick, managing director, Accenture SONG; Roisin Keown, executive creative director, The Brill Building; Enda Kelly, managing director/head of strategy, Folk Wunderman Thompson; Sarah Deeny, client services director, In the Company of Huskies; Nichola Mullen, head of fundraising, SVP – Society of St. Vincent de Paul – Ireland and Carlos Cantu, CMO, Freepik Company.

The judges will serve across different juries including Multi-Market & Positive Change Effies, Best of Europe and the Grand Jury. Over 100 industry professionals from 26 European countries will determine 2022’s winners.

“It’s such an exciting time to be an EFFIES juror. Creativity in marketing communications is being asked for – and recognised – at all levels of the industry,” says Roisin Keown, one of the Irish judges.

“It’s the nature of our increasingly disrupted media consumption that success needs standout so to be in a position to see and judge the standard of the best in Europe is a super opportunity. Thanks again to all at IAPI for their support of effectiveness and the power of creativity to deliver it,” she adds.

“One of many benefits of being an Effie Awards partner is being able to nominate Irish strategists and creatives to judge these prestigious awards.” says Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI. “From feedback we’ve received, the rigour and depth of analysis required of each Effie Jury makes it a highly rewarding, and educational experience for the judges. I’m delighted that once again, we are so well represented at Effie Awards Europe.”

The winners will be announced during the free-to-attend virtual Effie Europe Awards Celebration on November 30.

The Effie Awards Europe are organized by the European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) in partnership with Google, The European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance (EDAA), The European Publishers’ Council, Adforum.com & Viva Xpress Logistics.