Goosebump Bags Creative Account for Bonkers.ie

Goosebump has picked up the creative account for the price comparison website Bonkers.ie following a competitive pitch that was overseen by Empirica and Claire Cluskey.

The agency will now create Bonkers.ie’s first major advertising campaign since it was established in 2010.

“We’re really thrilled to be working with the bonkers.ie team. As the economy enters a new phase, with consumers under pressure from inflation we haven’t seen for almost a generation, the opportunity to work in this space was really exciting,” says Sarah Love, managing director of Goosebump.

“Goosebump demonstrated a great understanding of our business and, just as importantly, a great understanding of the consumer,” says David Kerr, founder of Bonkers.ie

“The strategy was spot on and it was brought to life in a creative idea that we loved. In fact, the idea presented is going straight into production. I believe that’s a pretty rare outcome from a creative pitch situation but I think that’s testament to Goosebump’s ability to crack a brief and Claire Cluskey’s ability in helping us shape the brief for the competing agencies. Comparing is what we do, but as this was our first agency appointment, Empirica’s guidance was really helpful,” he says.