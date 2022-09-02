Oliver to Host Free Global Event on the Future of In-Housing

Oliver Ireland will be co-hosting a virtual marketing event called “The Inside Track: Marketing and the Future of In-Housing” on September 14 and 15.

The two day event is free to attend and it will feature a number of key speakers including Lubomira Rochet, economist and digital transformation leader; Melissa Grady Dias, chief marketing officer at Cadillac; Mauricio Ferreira, chief marketing officer for Latin America and Caribbean Microsoft, Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots UK and Xanthe Wells, senior director and global executive creative director at Google.

There will also be talks from representatives from Oliver and the Brandtech Group, including David Jones, founder and chief executive officer at the Brandtech Group and Founder of One Young World, and Simon Martin, chief executive officer & founder of Oliver.

“Brands need new ways to solve the complexities of modern marketing. It’s why 70% of brands have already built their own in-house agency and continue to invest huge sums in their internal marketing ecosystem,” says Mark McCann, CEO Oliver Ireland.

“We at Oliver are organising this event to highlight to our audience what’s to come in the world of marketing and in-housing and show them what an evolved marketing ecosystem needs to look like. We are really excited to have such a fantastic line-up of speakers for the two days and we hope that you can join us as we explore the future’s evolved marketing landscape, and learn the top trends, tips and tactics to future-proof brands from the inside – delivered virtually by the sharpest minds in business.”

Interested parties can register to the event for free HERE Simply enter the code: OLIVERCLIENT22