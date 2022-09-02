IAPI & IoD Seminar Stresses Importance of Branding in Business Growth

The importance of brand building in generating business growth was the subject of a joint seminar organized by IAPI and the Institute of Directors (IoD) this week.

The theme of this year’s seminar was “Putting Brand at the Heart of Your Financial Strategy” and featured Deirdre Waldron, chief executive of TBWA\Dublin; Louise Bannon, head of marketing, Dublin Airport Authority; Benjamin Granger, chief financial officer, Irish Distillers and Brian O’Sullivan, managing director retail, Keelings. The event was held in association with the Irish Times.

“We established this line-up because they are all great examples of what a brand can do to create long-lasting growth,” says Charley Stoney, IAPI’s chief executive. Consumers’ antennae have never been more sensitive to brand values, Stoney says. “What with the pandemic, fake news, war and climate change, they are crying out for brands to connect with, that are authentic and that aren’t damaging the environment. They are looking for more than just the cheapest thing they can find,” she adds.

“There are numerous pressing concerns and issues for business leaders today, such as the geopolitical concerns arising from the tragic war in Ukraine, and their negative impact on energy, inflation, and supply chains, as well as ongoing issues around Brexit, and the climate crisis. So, the need to reassess and look at how well our businesses are being run has never been so important,” says Thora Mackey CDir, chief operating officer at the Institute of Directors (IoD).

A full recording of the seminar can be viewed below.