Business Post Group Makes Key Management Changes

The Business Post Group has made a number of significant changes to its management structure following a period of rapid growth over the past three years.

The new changes will see Colm O’Reilly, currently CEO of the Business Post, switch to chief operations officer of the Business Post Group. In this new role he will be responsible for managing the overall financial performance of our group as well as managing the group’s acquisitions and funding strategy.

O’Reilly’s replacement as CEO of the Business Post is Sarah Murphy who is currently CEO of iQuest, the group’s events and experience business. While she will retain responsibility for this, she will also be responsible for the overall performance and management of the Business Post media business.

In addition, Lorcán Hanlon, currently commercial director of the Business Post, has been appointed as chief commercial & revenue officer of the Business Post Group. While he will hold responsibility for the commercial performance of advertising, sponsorship and partnership revenues, his new role includes focusing on the development of group revenue strategies across media, experiences, data, and emerging business platforms.

Elsewhere Gillian Egan, currently finance director Business Post has been appointed as Edge One Finance Director Business Post Group and will be responsible for managing all of the group’s financial reporting, controls processes and banking requirements. Craig Tait, currently technology director Business Post has also been appointed as technology & data director Business Post Group with responsibility for managing all of its technology and data infrastructure.

Speaking of the changes, Group CEO and owner Enda O’Coineen says: ‘Since buying the business in late 2018 the Business Post Group has more almost tripled in size in line with our long term ambitions. And clearly, to reach our long term target, we still have much work to do and we need to keep doing it! Growth has been delivered both organically and through acquisition. We have come a long way over the last 3 and a half years – thanks to a mighty team – and people we love to work with and support and I feel the time is now right to start our internal preparations to facilitate the next stage of our growth journey. These changes come into effect Thursday 1st September and I wish everyone success in their new roles.”