DMG’s Business Plus Magazine Forms Research Partnership with Amarach

The DMG-owned Business Plus Magazine has launched a new business-only market research panel in partnership with Amárach Research.

“This is a great opportunity for business leaders and decision makers to make their voices heard by joining Ireland’s first, dedicated business research panel,” says Nick Mulcahy, editor of Business Plus.

“Amárach is delighted to partner with Business Plus on the creation of Ireland’s first, dedicated business-to-business research panel,” addsGerard O’Neill, chairman of Amárach.

“SME’s are the backbone of the economy, and it is vital that companies in the tech, finance, energy and services sectors can quickly research their business customers. The Business Plus Panel, powered by Amárach, will help businesses and marketers navigate the challenging times ahead.”

According to Mulcahy, panel members will receive a weekly invitation to share their opinions on the pressing business issue of the week. Every survey the panel member completes will enter them into a monthly draw to win Perx Rewards cards worth up to €250.

To become a member of the Business Plus panel click HERE