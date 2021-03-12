WFA’s Gabrielle Robitaille to Address AAI Toolkit Webinar

Gabrielle Robitaille, the digital policy manager with the World Federation of Advertisers is the guest speaker at the AAI’s Toolkit series of webinars which will take place on Tuesday, March 30.

With many legislative changes in the digital advertising world already in the pipeline, Robitaille will provide an overview of latest developments including recent moves to regulate online platforms via the Digital Services Act and Digital Markets Act and how these could result in increased transparency in the digital advertising market and support advertisers’ brand safety efforts.

She will also talk about the current state of play with the ePrivacy Regulation, which will set new rules on the use of cookies within the EU as well as the planned EU-wide digital levy and how this could have unintended consequences on advertisers.

The webinar will take place on Tuesday, March 30 between 10am and 11am and registration is required. To register click HERE