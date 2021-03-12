Cadbury launches “Bainne Déiríochta” gift box offering for St. Patrick’s Day

Adding something different to the St Patrick’s Day celebrations this year, Cadbury and The Public House have created a special edition gift box for fans of the Cadbury Dairy Milk. The Cadbury Dairy Milk Single bar has been produced in Coolock, Ireland, for over 80 years with Irish milk, and this campaign tells the

story of Ireland’s favourite chocolate.

To celebrate a very different St Patrick’s Day in 2021, Cadbury have created limited edition boxes free with purchase of 4 bars from the Cadbury Dairy Milk singles range. To celebrate our national holiday the Cadbury Dairy Milk single bar will be gifted under its Irish name, Bainne Déiríochta.

The limited-edition gift boxes will be available in selected Supervalu, Spar, Costcutter, Applegreen and Gala stores around the country. The Bainne Déiríochta gift boxes are the perfect gift to buy for a loved one you may not see this St Patrick’s Day. The Bainne Déiríochta gift boxes will be available from the 4th – 28th of March and are free when you purchase any 4 singles bars from the Cadbury Dairy Milk range.

The campaign includes DOOH, social and digital display ensuring a splash of purple on an otherwise green day. Maighréad Lynch, Brand Manager, Mondelez, said: “ Our iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk singles range has always been Irish but today it’s even more so. We are delighted to launch our limited-edition Cadbury Dairy Milk packaging gift box in Irish to celebrate St Patrick’s Day this year”

Colin Hart, Creative Director, Public House added: “This St. Patrick’s Day we’re excited to make an Irish icon even more Irish. This project has Cadbury’s heritage at heart and who knows, the name might even stick.”

The Public House are a Dublin-based independent creative agency who are led by their founding principle that ‘boring doesn’t sell’. Their growing client base includes Paddy Power, EPIC: The Irish

Emigration Museum, Irish Independent, FBD, Redbreast, Method & Madness, Cadbury and 48.

CREDITS:

Creative Director: Colin Hart, Jarrod Banadyga

Copywriter: Jack O’ Brien

Art Director: Colm MacMathuna

Head of Design: Eimear O’Sullivan

Designer: Trevor Nolan

Managing Director: Catrióna Campbell

Account Manager: Kate Fulham

Account Director : Niamh O’Kennedy