BBDO Dublin Appoints Katie Cunningham as Head of Account Management

Katie Cunningham has been appointed as head of account management at BBDO Dublin. Cunningham replaces Caitríona Ní Laoire, with immediate effect. A qualified barrister, she joined BBDO Dublin two years ago from Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive.

According to Neal Davies, chief executive of BBDO Dublin: “Being able to promote talent from within is always a focus for us in developing our team and with Katie, that was always going to happen sooner rather than later. She sets a high bar given her unrivalled account management rigour coupled with buckets of creative ambition. She is a star and will be brilliant in her new role.”

“I am delighted to be moving into this role at such an exciting point in the agency’s journey. I have loved working with such a stellar team over the last year and a half and look forward to playing my part in maximising the opportunities and growth that this next phase will bring for both the agency and our clients,” adds Cunningham.

It has been a busy time for the Sandymount-based agency with a number of significant account wins and retentions including IDA Ireland, the Irish Blood Transfusion Service and the well known drinks brand Southern Comfort.