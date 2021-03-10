HSE, Disney+ and Cadbury among 2021 Poster Impact Award Winners

Location marketing agency PML Group has announced the winners of the 2021 Poster Impact Awards. The awards recognise the best in class Outdoor advertising campaigns from 2020, based on the findings of the agency’s Poster Impact research programme, conducted in partnership with Ipsos MRBI.

The Poster Impact programme measured the effectiveness on more than 800 OOH campaigns across 2020 and includes metrics such as campaign awareness, creative scoring, call to action and message understanding. More than 6,000 respondents participated in the research last year.

The HSE’s awareness campaign around COVID-19 was the top recalled campaign of 2020. The media on the campaign was placed by Spark Foundry with creative by TBWA and Zinc. A total of eleven category winners have been revealed, including Disney+ for Media, Cadbury for Confectionery and Heinz for Food. The Disney+ launch was among three winners for Mediaworks, along with McDonalds (Dining) and Lidl (Supermarkets). Other multiple winners among media agencies were Starcom for AIB (Finance) and Heinz, and OMD for Pepsi Max (Soft Drinks) and Virgin Media (Telecoms). Diageo, in the form of Rockshore Light took the honours in the Alcohol category.

Other creative agencies in the winner’s circle include Rothco, BBDO, TBWA, The Public House and Publicis.

Colum Harmon, marketing director, PML Group:

“Although 2020 was unique for many reasons, we are delighted to showcase as strong a set of Poster Impact winners as ever this year. A winning combination of powerful, eye-catching creative and strategic format selection and placement were common to this group. As a result, Irish audiences were engaged and entertained. Congratulations to all concerned.”