TBWA\Dublin Creates Campaign for SynerChi Kombucha

SynerChi Kombucha, Ireland’s first kombucha brewery, based in Gweedore, Co. Donegal has launched a new social campaign that urges us all to ‘Be More Donegal’. In other words, to find our natural Chi-ll.

The colourful campaign, created by TBWA\Dublin, draws inspiration from the wild and calm surroundings of Donegal, which also serve as a reflection of the range of refreshing kombucha drinks brewed by SynerChi. Wild, in their natural choice of flavours and sparkling taste; calm, in the moment of enjoyment and balance.

A series of stunning, serene social executions bring us above the majestic Errigal and to the picturesque shores of Bonny Lake, allowing us to embrace our own moments of natural Chi-ll. The campaign will roll out across SynerChi’s social channels, and includes social interaction executions, as well as appearing in trade media.

Niamh Reynolds, SynerChi Marketing Manager, comments: “Anyone can enjoy a taste of Donegal, wherever they are. This campaign is about capturing the essence of our brand, who we are and where we’re from. The natural surroundings that inspire us, also enable us to create a drink that’s organic, vegan, sugar free, for a taste we believe encapsulates – Donegal Chi-ll”.

Yvonne Caplice, Business Director at TBWA\Dublin “SynerChi Kombucha really inspired us with their product, but just as much with their pride of place. Being from Donegal, and grounded in nature, are brand values that matter hugely to the company. We captured that essence in a way that gives a flavour of SynerChi’s surroundings with a natural tone of voice. In other words, ‘Wild Chi-lled Out, hai!”

Credits:

TBWA\Dublin

CEO, Deirdre Waldron

Executive Creative Director, Des Creedon

Business Director, Yvonne Caplice

Senior Account Manager, Aoife McCarthy

Director of Social Media & Content, Andrew Murray

Social Media & Content Specialist, Amy Tumelty

Senior Copywriter, Alan Byrne

Art Director, Kyle Schouw

Motion Design, Mark Murray

Producer, Kate McEvoy

Brand Planner, Anne Cotte

SynerChi Kombucha

Marketing Manager, Niamh Reynolds

Marketing & Graphic Design Executive, Eimear Sinnott