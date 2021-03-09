Róisín Ní Ráighne has been appointed Managing Director at Dynamo Brand and Communications Agency.

Founded in 1992, Dynamo is a world-class brand & communications agency with a passion for working hard and creatively to bring their clients’ visions to fruition. Their mission is to truly collaborate and build partnerships with their clients to deliver above and beyond the initial brief. And with a new Managing Director at the helm, the next generation at Dynamo is as energetic as ever.

Róisín previously worked for the company back in 2010 as a Senior Account Manager. In 2012 she went to work in Acorn (now Epsilon), but that was short lived, and returned six months later to Dynamo as Account Director. In 2015 she became the Strategy & Planning Director and has grown the agency’s strategy offering over the last 5 years. Róisín returned from maternity leave to her new role as Managing Director last September.

Originally from Indreabhán in the Connemara Gaeltacht. Roisin holds an arts degree and postgraduate in business from Galway University, along with a Master’s in marketing from DIT.

“I feel incredibly fortunate to have been given the opportunity to lead this agency that I have worked in for the last decade and care so deeply about. We have creativity at our core; our purpose is to create beautiful, compelling, and effective work. We are all about results, our client’s commercial success is our north star. We are focused on creating effective, creative work with proven results. We build long-term relationships, and once you become a client, we go above and beyond for you and your brand. There are big ambitions for Dynamo I and want to ensure that our next chapter is as successful as the previous 28 years. I am hugely passionate about what I do and cannot wait to embark on this journey.”

Speaking on Róisín’s appointment, Jamie Helly, Founder and Chairman at Dynamo: “I am delighted to see Róisín take over as MD at Dynamo, having been in the position myself for 28 years, I couldn’t see anyone else more fitting for this role. I have seen her grow from an AM, to Director, and flourish in each of these positions. Her experience and loyalty to the team makes her the ideal candidate to lead our ambitious plans for Dynamo. Dynamo is all about great ideas, making great work and delivering real results for our client’s businesses. I am very much looking forward to seeing Róisín bring the company and the team to the next level and continue delivering for our fantastic clients.”

Dynamo’s services range from brand strategy, research and insights, innovation and new brand creation, name generation, identity and packaging design, digital marketing, and advertising communications. Clients include DAA (Dublin Airport, ARI and DAA International), Mark Anthony Brands International, Goffs Bloodstock Sales, Heineken Ireland, Green Isle Foods, Bazooka Candy Brands, Lambay Whiskey, and XL Retail.

In 2020, Dynamo welcomed new clients, including Fáilte Ireland (Dynamo has been appointed as design agency across all brands), Cora Systems, Proximo Spirits, Chevron College.