Facebook’s Nicola Mendelsohn Joins Speaker Line-up for DMX Dublin

Facebook’s vice president for the EMEA region Nicola Mendelsohn has been added to the list of keynote speakers for the forthcoming DMX Dublin event which is being organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland, which will take place on March 25th.

Mendelsohn has held the role since 2013 and she also serves on the UK Government’s Industrial Strategy Council, The Mayor of London’s Business Advisory Board, and in September 2014 she became a non-executive director of Diageo. She and her husband are also co-presidents of the charity Norwood.

In 2015 she was awarded a Commander of the British Empire (CBE) for services to the creative industries in the UK. From 2012-2018, she was the co-chair of the Creative Industries Council alongside Secretaries of State for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) and BEIS – a joint forum between the UK creative industries and government.

In 2019, Nicola founded and launched the Follicular Lymphoma Foundation, a charity focused solely on raising funds to help the thousands of people living with Follicular Lymphoma to live well and get well.

Prior to joining Facebook Nicola worked in advertising for over 20 years, beginning her career at Bartle Bogle Hegarty then moving to be deputy Chairman of Grey London. In 2008, she became partner and executive chairman at the advertising agency, Karmarama which was later bought by Accenture Interactive. She was also the first female president of the IPA in the UK and is also a former president of the Women in Advertising Club.

Mendelsohn joins a stellar line-up of speakers that includes Professor Byron Sharp of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute, Syl Saller, executive coach and former CMO for Diageo and Mark Ritston, professor, author and marketing consultant.

Other panellists and moderators on the day include:

Paul Dervan, CMO, The National Lottery

Michael Dargan, Head of Consumer Marketing, AIB

Louise Cook, MD, Holmes & Cook

Grace Kite, MD, Gracious Economics

Ronan Brady, MD, Core Data Practice

Shane O’Leary, Media & Performance Lead, Rothco Accenture Interactive

Peter Vandermeersch, Publisher, INM

Feargal Purcell, Edelman

Ciara Kelly, Broadcaster

Aine Kerr, COO, Kinzen

Fiona Hodgins, Edelman

