Publicis Dublin Stresses the Importance of Poxy Chores for Gas Networks Ireland

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new cross-platform safety campaign for Gas Networks Ireland.
The new campaign sees the comeback of the feathered balladeer Tommy McAinary who sings about the “poxy chores” that are required to protect households from carbon monoxide emissions.
Carbon monoxide safety communications have been very successful with alarm ownership in Ireland now standing at 65% of households. But the problem is that alarm ownership alone does not protect householders as it needs to be working properly and regularly maintained. The objective of the campaign is to create awareness, education, and action around alarm functionality or as the campaign notes “look after your carbon monoxide alarm and it will look after you.’
According to Publicis, the strategy of aligning the alarm check to tedious chores is what directed the creative to the right place. This campaign is a great example of the importance of getting the strategy right first and letting creative add the magic. And so ‘Poxy Chores’ was born, along with an almighty earworm!
