Publicis Dublin Stresses the Importance of Poxy Chores for Gas Networks Ireland

Publicis Dublin has rolled out a new cross-platform safety campaign for Gas Networks Ireland.

The new campaign sees the comeback of the feathered balladeer Tommy McAinary who sings about the “poxy chores” that are required to protect households from carbon monoxide emissions.

Carbon monoxide safety communications have been very successful with alarm ownership in Ireland now standing at 65% of households. But the problem is that alarm ownership alone does not protect householders as it needs to be working properly and regularly maintained. The objective of the campaign is to create awareness, education, and action around alarm functionality or as the campaign notes “look after your carbon monoxide alarm and it will look after you.’

According to Publicis, the strategy of aligning the alarm check to tedious chores is what directed the creative to the right place. This campaign is a great example of the importance of getting the strategy right first and letting creative add the magic. And so ‘Poxy Chores’ was born, along with an almighty earworm!

Credits:

Agency: Publicis Dublin

Executive Creative Director: Ronan Nulty

Business Director: Geraldine Jones

Head of Strategy: Chloe Hanratty

Strategist: Niamh O’Shaughnessy

Senior Writer: Peter Dobbyn

Senior Art Director: José de Olivera

Writer: Craig Fitzpatrick

Agency Producer: Niamh Skelly

Production Assistant: Claire Boylan

Philip Byrne: Content Director

Technical Lead: Cian McCintyre

Account Director: Jeremy Stanley

Senior Account Manager: Ali Cooke

Account Executive: Tori Campbell

Client: Gas Networks Ireland:

Jennifer Cashman: Marketing Strategist

Owen Wilson: Networks Safety Manager

Ian O’Flynn: Head of Commercial and Corporate Affairs

Jamie Gallagher: Corporate Affairs Manager

Production: Piranha Bar:

Directors: Simon Burke & Gavin Kelly

Producer: Emily Brady

CG Supervisors: Sam Boyd & Simon Burke

Character Grooming: Ciaran Talbot

3D Artists: Iobhar Stokes, Cormac Kelly, Kat Stachura & Ciaran Talbot

Concept Design: Shaun Kelly

Animation Lead: Conor Ryan

Animators: Iobhar Stokes & John T Coomey

Compositing: Gavin Kelly & Dan McNicholl

2D Design & Animation: Alex Murphy

Music: Peter Dobbyn, Ronan Nulty, Paul Woodfull

Audio Mix: Mark @ Mutiny Group