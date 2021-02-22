Marketing Society Launch its ‘Spring Series’ with an Event Exploring Generation Alpha

The Marketing Society of Ireland will launch its ‘Spring Series’ with a virtual panel event that explores Generation Alpha – What Do You Need to Know? The event will take place on Thursday 25th February from 8.30am – 9.15am.

Generation Alpha now represents more than one in seven people and are already strongly influencing purchase decisions within their household. The session will examine this emerging audience and how brands can build relevant connections with the influential generation now, and more importantly, into the future.

The panel speakers include:

Richard Ellwood: Director, Brand Marketing, Integrated Planning & Audience Strategy, EMEA – The Walt Disney Company.

Christian Ward:Head of Brand Engagement & Multimedia Strategy – Stylus.

Niamh Bushnell:Chief Communications Officer – SoapBox Labs.

It has been well documented that the age at which we are exposed to a transformative event determines how embedded it will be in our psyche. More than four in five adults (84%) believe COVID-19 will play a significant role in shaping the children of today. ** Both the pandemic itself and the response has already influenced the next generation’s behaviour and lifestyle. The impacts will continue beyond when it is kept under control, and when we emerge out of ‘iso’ (isolation) as the Gen Z’s call it.

The Marketing Society are offering a special discount across its Spring Series with a three for the price of two deal across its events. The Spring Series includes the below scheduled sessions:

February 25th: Gen Alpha – Who are they and how will the pandemic shape this generation? What do you need to know?

Gen Alpha – Who are they and how will the pandemic shape this generation? What do you need to know? March 16th: Sustainability insights for 2021 – what brands need to know!

Sustainability insights for 2021 – what brands need to know! April 22nd: The Truth About Fake News

Members fee is €10 per event or €20 for all three events (plus booking fee), non-members fee is €30 per event or €60 for 3 all events in the Spring Series (plus booking fee).

To register for this virtual event visit marketingsociety.ie