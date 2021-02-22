TBWA\Dublin Create Jurassic Themed Campaign for SEAI

Fossil fuel cars are on the road to extinction. In the coming years, motorists in Ireland won’t be able to buy a new petrol or diesel car. And right now, electric cars are far more sustainable and are increasingly more affordable. Anyone that persists with a fossil fuel car risks getting stuck in the past, just like the dinosaurs.
That’s why TBWA\Dublin created a Jurassic themed campaign for SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) that will get people thinking about their next car and the impact their choice has on both the environment and their wallet.
Launched on press, social and radio at the beginning of the year, the engaging dinosaurs were brought to life on digital formats with the expertise of Eg+ Warsaw and beautifully animated for social media by Digital Beast.
Clayton Homer & Dillon Elliott, Creative Directors at TBWA\Dublin said: “We all want to do our bit for the environment. We just need a nudge. And given that fossil fuel vehicles are heading for an extinction event in the near future, this campaign felt like a fun way to playfully point the finger at those vehicles that run on fuel made from fossils, and those drivers who are heading that way too, if they don’t make the change to greener driving.“
Credits:
TBWA\Dublin
Deirdre Waldron, CEO
Account Director, Niamh McDermott
Senior Account Manager, Amy Satelle
Clayton Homer, Creative Director
Dillon Elliott, Creative Director,
Paul Arthurs, Senior Art Director
Marty Corcoran, Copywriter
Account Executive, Alex Lloyd
Strategy Director, Aleesha Tully
Social Media & Content Specialist, Amy Tumelty
Designer, Kyle Schouw
Finished Artist, David Picquenot
POST-PRODUCTION
Artist, Aleksey Baydakov
Social Animation, Digital Beast
Digital Animation, Eg+ Warsaw