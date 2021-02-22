TBWA\Dublin Create Jurassic Themed Campaign for SEAI

Fossil fuel cars are on the road to extinction. In the coming years, motorists in Ireland won’t be able to buy a new petrol or diesel car. And right now, electric cars are far more sustainable and are increasingly more affordable. Anyone that persists with a fossil fuel car risks getting stuck in the past, just like the dinosaurs.

That’s why TBWA\Dublin created a Jurassic themed campaign for SEAI (Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland) that will get people thinking about their next car and the impact their choice has on both the environment and their wallet.

Launched on press, social and radio at the beginning of the year, the engaging dinosaurs were brought to life on digital formats with the expertise of Eg+ Warsaw and beautifully animated for social media by Digital Beast.

Clayton Homer & Dillon Elliott, Creative Directors at TBWA\Dublin said: “We all want to do our bit for the environment. We just need a nudge. And given that fossil fuel vehicles are heading for an extinction event in the near future, this campaign felt like a fun way to playfully point the finger at those vehicles that run on fuel made from fossils, and those drivers who are heading that way too, if they don’t make the change to greener driving.“

Credits:

TBWA\Dublin

Deirdre Waldron, CEO

Account Director, Niamh McDermott

Senior Account Manager, Amy Satelle

Clayton Homer, Creative Director

Dillon Elliott, Creative Director,

Paul Arthurs, Senior Art Director

Marty Corcoran, Copywriter

Account Executive, Alex Lloyd

Strategy Director, Aleesha Tully

Social Media & Content Specialist, Amy Tumelty

Designer, Kyle Schouw

Finished Artist, David Picquenot

POST-PRODUCTION

Artist, Aleksey Baydakov

Social Animation, Digital Beast

Digital Animation, Eg+ Warsaw