IRS+ Launches New Product Offering for Advertisers Seeking to Reach Local Audiences

IRS+ has launched a new suite of services to advertisers and brands called IGNITE. Built around four distinct offerings, the company says that it is unique in the Irish market and it will help brands and advertisers tap into the strong position that local radio commands in communities around the country.

IRS+ represents 15 local radio stations around the country.

“It’s a simple fact. Local communities around Ireland have €60 billion purchasing power and represent a major revenue and market share opportunity for leading brands,” says Peter Smyth, CEO of IRS+.

“However, tapping into that potential is easier said than done. Firstly, what is needed is an understanding of local radio as a platform that is regarded as a trusted source of information but which is also entertaining, distracting and digitally savvy,” he adds.

“Secondly, the expertise to translate generic national messaging into brand engagement that feels authentically local and resonates enough with listeners to convert to purchase decisions. That’s why we’ve launched IGNITE, a one-of-a-kind new suite of ready-to-go products that help brands waste no time in connecting directly with consumers locally. There’s nothing like it on the market,”, Smyth says.

The new IGNITE offering revolves around four packages – Spotlight, Boost, Elevate and Burst. In addition, a newly devised range of add-on services called Local Feed and Engage, will offer additional flexibility and allow brand owners to tap into the power of social media and engagement with on-air competitions.

The first of these, Spotlight, has been enhanced and now features a two-minute content package supported by pre-promotional spots and live reads. According to IRS+ this on-air content of locally relevant brand marketing messages “adds value and depth to messaging. It supports traditional campaigns and presents an opportunity to deliver more complex, content-based messaging in a way that cannot be achieved through traditional advertising.”

“As a result, brands have an opportunity to inform and change consumer behaviour or understanding, reflect their expertise by conveying valuable, useful, information and service to the community while also having an opportunity to engage with audiences about their environmental social or sustainable activities,” says Smyth.

Another key factor that makes Spotlight appealing to brands is the local content production. “It’s what makes it stand apart from just a regular campaign. Research shows that 85% of people feel that the presenters on local radio understand them better than national presenters.”

In addition, research shows that 79% agree that advertisements on local radio are more relevant to people like them.

The second offering, Boost, “provides a boost via a package that sells geographic clusters of promotions offering wide reach via forensic, geo-based targeting for specific regions,” IRS+ says.

“This allows national brands achieve messaging with local tone and uniformity across stations. Pre- promotions and stings will be scheduled to run in the same quarter-hour across the cluster of stations, increasing coverage and impact for the client.”

Meanwhile Elevate, the third offering is aimed at the 25-44 year old cohort and unlike traditional spot advertising, it is based on programme listenership using Average Quarterly Hour figures to identify the best spot times for a particular target group. It comprises fourteen, 30 second spots.

Emphasising the news and entertainment value that local radio offers, the fourth product within the IGNITE offering is called Burst and is available for one or three months. It allows brands to partner with a single show in a sponsorship with four spots near the hour. It is then advertised digitally across the Google display network with Facebook, Google and You Tube adverts.

“This drives live listens online and on-air, bringing more listeners to the sponsored show. The package also includes 60 promos per month, 12 live mentions and 16 spots per month minimum,” says IRS+

In addition to the four offerings, IRS+ is offering brands a number of other opportunities to engage with local communities including the option to tap into the 1m social media followers local radio stations have around the country as well as quizzes and competitions.

“If last year has taught us anything, it is that local is the new national and local is only going to get louder in 2021. Our new IGNITE range offers brands an opportunity to leverage our expertise to propel them directly into the heart of local community life in a way that is relevant, engaging and influential. We believe that it’s the savvy way for them to build sales and market share,” concludes Smyth.