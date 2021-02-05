Starcom Retains AIB Account as Industry Gears Up for Big Year for Pitches

In what is likely to be a very busy year on the pitching front, Starcom has retained the AIB media planning and buying account. The Core-owned agency has held the account for a number of years.

It is understood that the Group M-owned agency Mindshare was the only other agency involved in the pitch. The creative account, which is held by Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive, was not part of the pitch process which has been underway for several months.

AIB has been one of the most active advertisers in recent years and its ongoing Backing Brave brand platform has been one of the most high-profile campaigns in the financial services industry over the last seven years.

Industry sources suggest that 2021 is likely to be a busy year for media and creative pitches both locally and internationally as some of the large FMCG groups look to drive greater efficiencies from their marketing spend following a difficult 2020.

Nestlé, the world’s largest food and drink company, has already put its €72m UK & Ireland media account into review. While Zenith in the UK manages much of its media-buying, Mindshare holds the account in Ireland. In addition, it is understood that Unilever is set to call a major international review of its media spend in many of its main international markets. The biggest advertiser in the world, Unilever spent in excess of €7bn worldwide on marketing and advertising during 2019.