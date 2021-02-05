Marketing’s Galacticos to Speak at DMX Dublin

Three of the biggest names in global marketing will feature as keynote speakers at the forthcoming DMX Dublin event which will take place on March 25th.

Byron Sharp, Mark Ritson and Syl Caller head the line-up of speakers on the day. Sharp, making his first appearance on front of an Irish audience, is a director Ehrenberg-Bass Institute and author of How Bands Grow. Mark Ritson, meanwhile, is a leading international brand consultant, marketing professor and columnist while Syl Saller is a former global CMO for Diageo.

The popular conference, which is organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII), is now in its 9th year and will take place online.

Other panelists and speakers on the day will include Shane O’Leary (Rothco, part of Accenture Interactive), James Hankins (Vizer Consulting), Dr. Grace Kite (Gracious Economics), Paul Dervan (The National Lottery), Louise Cook (Holmes & Cook), Ronan Brady (Core) and Feargal Purcell (Edelman).

According to David Field, CEO of the MII: “It has been such a tough year for our members and the wider marketing community. We set out with DMX this year to get the best speakers possible online, so that marketers and business leaders can gain insight and learnings that can be applied back in their business almost immediately. The current restrictions have allowed us access people all over the world and the DMX line up this year definitely shows that.”

For more information visit www.dmxdublin.com