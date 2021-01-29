National Lottery Shares the Love in New Campaign

Core has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for the National Lottery that will run across TV, VOD, social, online and point-of-sale over the coming months.
Called “Gotta Share the Love” the campaign tells the fictional story of a National Lottery player, “William”, who wins a €7 million Lotto jackpot. He shares the win with his friends and neighbours, by installing a waterpark around his apartment block, complete with a lazy river.
The ad highlights an interesting truth; for many winners, their first thoughts are often about what they can do for others, for their friends and families. The dream isn’t just about winning the jackpot, but all the fun ways you can share it with those you care about.
Launching with a multi-touchpoint media strategy across TV, VOD, social, online & POS, the campaign will continue to be developed to support both brand and sales activation communications for Lotto over the coming months.
Credits:
Agency: Core
Executive Creative Director – Liam Wielopolski
Creative Director – Paddy Geraghty
Creative Director – Eoin O’Brien
Head of Production – Fiona McGarry
Client Director – Orla Reaper-Reynolds
Client: The National Lottery
Chief Marketing Officer – Paul Dervan
Head of Marketing – Michael Hayes
Senior Brand & Marketing Communications Manager – Maebh Gleeson
Senior Digital Marketing Manager – Joan Hallinan
Social Media Manager – Stephen Cleary
Production: Pull The Trigger
Director – Chris Cottam
Executive Producer – Max Brady
Producer – Grainne Tiernan
DOP – Owen McPolin
Production Design – Kevin Downey
Costume – Suzy Cohen
Editor – Lee Hickey
Post-Production: Windmill Lane Pictures
Visual Effects – John Kennedy
Sound – Locky Butler
Grade – Matt Branton
Music – Original “If I Could Dream” performed by Elvis Presley