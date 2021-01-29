National Lottery Shares the Love in New Campaign

Core has rolled out a new cross-platform campaign for the National Lottery that will run across TV, VOD, social, online and point-of-sale over the coming months.

Called “Gotta Share the Love” the campaign tells the fictional story of a National Lottery player, “William”, who wins a €7 million Lotto jackpot. He shares the win with his friends and neighbours, by installing a waterpark around his apartment block, complete with a lazy river.

The ad highlights an interesting truth; for many winners, their first thoughts are often about what they can do for others, for their friends and families. The dream isn’t just about winning the jackpot, but all the fun ways you can share it with those you care about.

Launching with a multi-touchpoint media strategy across TV, VOD, social, online & POS, the campaign will continue to be developed to support both brand and sales activation communications for Lotto over the coming months.

Credits:

Agency: Core

Executive Creative Director – Liam Wielopolski

Creative Director – Paddy Geraghty

Creative Director – Eoin O’Brien

Head of Production – Fiona McGarry

Client Director – Orla Reaper-Reynolds

Client: The National Lottery

Chief Marketing Officer – Paul Dervan

Head of Marketing – Michael Hayes

Senior Brand & Marketing Communications Manager – Maebh Gleeson

Senior Digital Marketing Manager – Joan Hallinan

Social Media Manager – Stephen Cleary

Production: Pull The Trigger

Director – Chris Cottam

Executive Producer – Max Brady

Producer – Grainne Tiernan

DOP – Owen McPolin

Production Design – Kevin Downey

Costume – Suzy Cohen

Editor – Lee Hickey

Post-Production: Windmill Lane Pictures

Visual Effects – John Kennedy

Sound – Locky Butler

Grade – Matt Branton

Music – Original “If I Could Dream” performed by Elvis Presley