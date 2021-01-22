Adtower & Wide Eye Merger Creates Ireland’s Largest DOOH Network

Wide Eye Outdoor, part of Wide Eye Media, is to merge with Adtower to create the largest digital out-of-home player in the Irish market with close to 1,000 digital screens.

The enlarged business will trade under the Wide Eye Outdoor brand and will be run jointly by Adtower’s founder Vincent Whelan and Eoin Wrixon, the CEO OF Wide Eye Media.

Wide Eye Outdoor has been in operation since 2014 and has developed a national footprint of over 400 high-definition digital screens in cinemas, convenience stores, shopping centres, pubs and gyms. For its part, Adtower launched in 2011 and has developed a nationwide presence in many SuperValu, Centra, Eurospar, Spar, Mace and Londis stores in addition to forecourts owned by Maxol.

Over the last number of years digital has been the primary driver in the growth of Ireland’s OOH sector and in 2020 it is estimated that it accounted for around 33% of all OOH

According to Eoin Wrixon: “The immediate access to data for an advertiser or a retailer is something we are particularly interested to share as we further our commercial relationships. Over time this audience intelligence will help track behavioural patterns in potential consumers. Our extended network is therefore not only ideal for the FMCG category, but it presents very interesting engagement opportunities for media, telecoms, entertainment brands, household and health related products. We’re looking forward to developing bespoke campaigns that best reflect a campaign’s communication objectives.”

“During this tumultuous economic time we’re very fortunate to operate a product that has been, and remains, ‘lockdown-proof’. A heightened tendency to shop local and the increasing national digital footprint of our high-profile networks allows brands to engage audiences with dynamic content and relevant coverage backed by live data from “ADAM” our own analytics and delivery system. Over the past year we have been at the forefront of programmatic DOOH in Ireland with several ‘first to market’ campaigns for brands. This merger will further strengthen our position in this strategically important growth area,” adds Vincent Whelan, Managing Director Adtower Ltd, adds,