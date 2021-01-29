Elizabeth Sheehan to Speak at MII’s Marketing’s 5 Series

Elizabeth Sheehan, director of innovation & sustainability with Suntory Beverage and Foods Europe, is the guest speaker at the forthcoming Marketing’s 5 series which is organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland.

The series is a bespoke 5 step blueprint to help tackle the major marketing topics of our time. Designed for practical application, the Marketing 5’s is a no-nonsense, clear, and concise blueprint anchored in 5 key tips and tactics which can be implemented immediately.

During the session, Sheehan will share some of the challenges and opportunities she has encountered while working on building sustainable solutions for Suntory’s brands. She will also share some insights about how leading companies think about sustainability and about how brands can become future-fit.

The event will take place on February 11 at 10am and to register click HERE