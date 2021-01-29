Connector by Granite Launches New Campaign for Plant-It

With the market for meat-free products continuing to soar and forecast to hit $21bn globally by 2025, a new Irish brand Plant-it has launched a campaign to promote its plant-based range of products in Ireland and the UK. The new campaign was created by Connector by Granite, the Dublin-based agency.

Headed by industry veterans from Glanbia and Promise Gluten Free, Plant-It is a new Irish company that manufactures a range of plant-based and meat-free products including chicken and meat-free goujons, burgers, fillets and nuggets.

The new brand’s tagline “Choose Good. Do Good” aims to inspire better choices at mealtimes with the company creating a range of nutritious plant-based products and working towards a greener future through partnership initiatives.

Investing in marketing, Plant-It recruited one of the top marketers in the country, Mark Ryan formally from Optimum Nutrition, to lead its brand building efforts. Commenting on the launch, he said “We believe in innovation to drive relevancy, innovation across new product development, communications, distribution. Our goal is not to make everyone a vegan but to convert 1 in 5 consumption occasions to plant-based.”

“Connector were the chosen partner to bring Plant-It brand vision to life. We co-created around driving awareness & trial as well as making a social impact. We are also partnering with Trees on the Land to dedicate a portion of the sales from every Plant-It product to reforestation and planting initiatives in Ireland & the UK,” he says,

Luciano Jacob, Creative Lead at Connector adds: “With Plant-It, we created something completely different. Through a process of co-creation we were able to challenge each other at every step, and at the end, conceive a brand that is truthful to its core in every aspect. On one side, a healthy food brand that’s not ashamed to look delicious with an indulgent aesthetic inspired by the fast-food industry. On the other, a brand with purpose in its DNA, inspiring and empowering the consumer to make better choices.”

CREDITS:

Client: Plant-it

Marketing Director: Mark Ryan

CEO: Noreen Gallagher

Agency: Connector by Granite

Creative Strategy Director: Ivan Adriel

Producer: Suzie Dickinson

Creative Lead: Luciano Jacob

Account Director: Mei Ling Tong

Creative Team: Vinicius Azisaka, Thiago Rosa, Jessica da Silva Oliveira