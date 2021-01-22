Colin Gordon Kicks of MII’s Marketing Breakfast Series as MCCP Renews Sponsorship

The 2021 Marketing Breakfast series, which is organised by the Marketing Institute of Ireland (MII), kicks off again next Wednesday, January 27 when Colin Gordon, the founder of Engage Consulting and author of “Marketing is in Trouble” will be the speaker.

Once again, MCCP will sponsor the popular series with eight events planned in total for 2021.

“We are delighted to announce that MCCP will again partner with us in this high profile event series for 2021. MCCP’s in-depth industry knowledge and client work with brands makes them an ideal sponsor of the breakfast series,” says David Field, chief executive of the Marketing Institute.

“With MCCP on board once again this year, we are looking forward to the series’ continued success. MCCP is a leading strategic brand agency, with expertise across research, brand strategy innovation and culture change – partnering with clients to bring sustainable and transformational growth,” he adds.

“We believe strongly in contributing to the marketing leadership community at a time like this; our purpose is to partner our clients to make better business. Part of our theme for 2021 is to help marketers navigate towards recovery and our partnership with the MII via the Marketing Breakfast Series will be an exciting platform where marketing leaders can share and explore this as a community” said Kay McCarthy, Founder & Managing Director, MCCP.

“Our collaboration this year will bring an overall theme of “Navigating Recovery” to be spread across eight breakfast events with top speakers from the profession,” she adds.

For further information on The Marketing Breakfast series and to sign-up for the first event of 2021, click HERE