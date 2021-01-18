Ardmore Rolls out Campaign for Phoenix Natural Gas

Phoenix Natural Gas has been supplying homes across Northern Ireland with connections to gas lines for the last 25 years. It is constantly developing and growing its licensed area to help more people benefit from natural gas and create a warm and happy home.

The Challenge

The impact of COVID-19 and lockdown meant there was a need to rethink the tone of voice for the brand’s communications. But with a peak in interest to carry out home improvements, Phoenix Natural Gas was as relevant as ever. The core marketing challenge was to drive leads and enquiries.

The Solution

The imperative was to make Phoenix Natural Gas synonymous with home at a time when there was a mass shift in mindset, habit and with more disposable income, a target audience with a greater opportunity than before to make the shift to Natural Gas.

The new ‘Home Means More’ campaign was developed to communicate the benefits of enjoying Phoenix Natural Gas in your home as well as the assurance of support in making the switch.

The campaign rolled out across Radio, and once lockdown restrictions were eased, outdoor and other media channels were added.

As a result, Phoenix Natural Gas experienced a positive business performance during a sustained period of uncertainty.

Credits:

Agency: Ardmore

Senior Creative: Chris Powell

Copywriter: Luke Hanley

Account director: Theresa McLaughlin

Account Manager: Becca Thompson