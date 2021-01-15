Fiona Field Takes Over as MD of OMD Ireland

Fiona Field has joined OMD Ireland as the media agency’s new managing director following the recent departure of Tim Griffiths.

Highly regarded in the advertising industry, Field joins OMD from the Core-owned Mediaworks where she was deputy managing director.

“I have been very fortunate in my career to have worked with fantastic leaders and clients that have delivered standout results. As the industry continues to transform, I am hugely excited to join Jason Nebenzahl and the team at Omnicom Media Group to build on the success that has been delivered both locally and internationally,” says Field.

“Fiona’s experience and success makes her the ideal person to lead our ambitious plans for OMD in Ireland. Throughout her time in Mediaworks and Core, Fiona has played a leading role in developing award-winning work and driving commercial success and this, combined with her passion for developing and nurturing talent in our business, will ensure that she is a fantastic addition to our Omnicom Media Group leadership team,” says Jason Nebenzahl, CEO of Omnicom Media Group.

Guy Marks, CEO of OMD EMEA adds: This is an exciting time for OMD both globally and in Ireland. We are driven by passionate talent who ensure we continue to deliver on our promise of ‘Better Decisions, Faster’ for our clients. I am very excited to welcome Fiona to the OMD team and I look forward to working with her to achieve our ambition for OMD in Ireland.”

Clients of OMD include Carin Homes, Barry’s Tea, Dublin Bus, Irish Rail, Liberty Global, Renault, Flahavan’s, Specsavers, SSE Airtricity, Bus Eireann and Valeo Foods.