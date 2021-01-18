Ardmore Create Campaign for Silver Hill Duck

Based in Monaghan, Ireland, Silver Hill Duck has experienced great success at home and abroad. The brand is well known for quality and is developing an exciting convenience range.

CHALLENGE:

To create Silver Hill Duck’s first all-Ireland campaign, addressing the rational and emotional barriers to duck; and to encourage people to consider ‘the best duck in the world!’

SOLUTION:

Audience insights indicated that to drive consideration and change behaviour towards duck we had to create emotional connections to eating duck at home.

The creative approach focused on the personal status associated with cooking meals that are enjoyed by your family, friends and partner.

Leveraging Silver Hill Duck’s positioning, the creative shows that with ‘the best duck in the world’ you can be ‘the best chef in the world’.

The campaign profiled mums with their families and young professionals, as well as specific meal occasions such as ‘fake-aways’, dinner parties and romantic nights in.

Shot during the COVID-19 lockdown (with appropriate safety measures in place), the campaign launched across digital platforms and full page press adverts.

So far, performance has exceeded benchmarks across social and programmatic activity. Within the first 3 months of activity we have seen an average CTR of 3.32%, over 1.5 million impression and a CVTR of 65.48% across programmatic video. Search trends for Silver Hill have seen a 50% increase in Google searches, making it the highest in 12 months.

Credits:

Agency: Ardmore

Senior Creative: Chris Powell

Designer: Glenn Irwin

Copywriter: Luke Hanley

Account director: Amy O’Donnell

Account Manager: Becca Thompson

Production house: Sonia Laughlin