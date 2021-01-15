The 2021 All Ireland Marketing Awards are Open for Entry

The 2021 All Ireland Marketing Awards, which are organised by the Marketing Institute, are open for entry with the closing date set for Thursday, February 11.

Due to ongoing lockdown restrictions, however, a final date for the awards, which are set to take place online again this year, has yet to be finalised.

This year the Marketing Institute have introduced a new category -The Young Marketer Award- which is aimed at young marketing talent who have up to four years’ experience in the industry as well as those graduates who are working on graduate programs.

To enter the All Ireland Marketing Awards click HERE