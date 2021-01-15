IAPI & TU Dublin Launch New Commercial Qualification for Creative Sector

IAPI has teamed up with the School of Marketing at TU Dublin to launch a new Postgraduate Diploma in Commercial Creative Communications.

The new qualification fills a much-needed educational gap in the industry and the new programme was created after extensive consultation with both the wider creative communications industry and academia.

“We are delighted to offer this first of its’ kind, educational suite to IAPI members and others who work in the sector. We believe that there is no better time for highly talented individuals to gain accreditation that sets them up for success,” says Geraldine Jones, director, Publicis and IAPI board member.

“Providing relevant education to maintain the highest expertise and standards in our industry is a priority for the IAPI Board, who voted to heavily subsidise this first year, saving our members thousands of euros against the course fees,” she adds.

She says that the programme is designed to be fully flexible allowing participants to choose one or more modules from the suite of six, or to undertake the full Post Graduate Diploma. Previous graduates of the school of Marketing within TU Dublin and graduates of this programme can progress to the Masters in Creative Commercial Communications.

“Guest Lecturers from agencies and brand owners are an integral part of this programme in order to integrate practical experience with the academic coursework. The calibre of Irish and International practitioners who have already signed up to share their expertise with students is outstanding and we look forward to announcing these participants in the next few weeks,” adds Charley Stoney, CEO, IAPI.

Due to ongoing restrictions, the programme will be initially delivered online but the aim is to provide a blended learning experience that will embrace both online and offline.

The closing date for applications for Module 1 and the full PG Diploma 2021 through our IAPI/TU Dublin CPD programme is Friday,January 29## January. For course bookings, contact Dr. Rosie Hand of TU Dublin (rosie.hand@tudublin.ie)