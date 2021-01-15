Packed.Studio Creates New Covid Busting Video for Sisk Healthcare

Packed.Studio, the creative arm of the media and publishing house, Packed.House, has produced its first short film of 2021 for Sisk Healthcare to promote Steripro, a UV-C disinfection robot designed to kill Coronavirus with UV light.

With Coronavirus and different variants of it likely to be circulating for a long time, Steripro is targeted at venues and other facilities that want to instil confidence in their customers and staff. The narrator is Sisk Healthcare’s sales manager and All Ireland winning footballer Brian Fenton of Dublin and the short film is being rolled out by Sisk healthcare on various platforms, including its own social channels.